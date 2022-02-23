Ben Stiller ‘died inside’ when forced to play tennis with pro Rafael Nadal

Ben Stiller has recalled the embarrassing tale of going head to head playing tennis with Rafael Nadal.

The Hollywood actor, 56, claimed he “died inside” at the time, after he met the professional tennis player, 35, and was “forced” to play with him.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on 22 February, Ben called the moment “a dream come true”, and “a nightmare that’s happening simultaneously”.

He explained that he’s not even a tennis player, so he definitely didn’t beat him.

