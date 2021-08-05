Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has stepped down following weeks of controversy over the company’s alleged culture of sexism.

He will be succeeded by copresidents Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, but employees at Activision Blizzard say this is the first step towards addressing "systematic" issues.

"No one person is responsible for the culture of Blizzard; the problems at ABK go beyond Blizzard and require systemic change," the worker's alliance tweeted.

“I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realise its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change,” Brack wrote in a departing statement.