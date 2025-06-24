Brad Pitt opens up on attending first AA meeting after Angelina Jolie split

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has opened up about attending his first Alcoholic’s Anonymous (AA) meeting following his split from Angelina Jolie.

The 61-year-old said he “needed rebooting” following the break down of his second marriage.

In an interview on Monday’s (23 June) episode of the Armchair Expert, Pitt told host Dax Shepard: “I was really open to I was trying anything and everyone anything anyone threw at me.”

The actor added he was “pretty much on his knees” and needed to “wake the f*** up”.

