The annual Brit Awards ceremony kicks off tonight (Tuesday 8 February) at its usual spot at the O2 Arena in London, with stars such as Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and Ashley Roberts arriving on the red carpet.

Some of the biggest names in music will be in attendance as prizes are handed out and some of the nominees perform their songs live.

Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brits, taking over from Jack Whitehall’s four consecutive years as host.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here