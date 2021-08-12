Lynn Spears has urged trolls to "stop" criticising her daughter Jamie Lynn Spears for not showing public support to Britney Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship case.

Social media users trolled the mother of the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker after she shared a picture of a spider outside her Louisana home on Wednesday (11 August), with many using the opportunity to make jokes about younger daughter Jamie.

Lynn responded to the trolls telling them “stop“ before adding “I speak up by using my lawyer and the legal system and not by using social media or the press!”.