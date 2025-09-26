  Cardi B opens up on surgery that left her bedridden for months

Cardi B has opened up about having a reduction surgery that left her bedridden for months as she recovered.

Appearing on Call Her Daddy on Wednesday (24 September), the rapper said she receives many unsolicited comments telling her to reduce her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) — even though she already had a procedure to reduce it.

She told host Alex Cooper that she had to “sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top and be bedridden for like three months”.

The 32-year-old said that she is “not going to put myself in that position again because you don’t like my body”.