Jonathan Ross brands Celebrity Traitors stars ‘idiots’ in fiery speech

Watch as Jonathan Ross gives a fiery exit speech following his Celebrity Traitors’ banishment.

The presenter, who has been a traitor since the beginning of the series, received the most votes at the round table on Wednesday (29 October).

Standing up to reveal his identity, the 64-year-old delivered the ultimate fake-out speech. He started: “I’ve got no idea what everybody is doing wrong, and I can’t believe you’ve done it again.”

The remaining contestants looked shocked as Ross branded them “idiots”.

“I am now, and I have all through the game been completely faithful… to the traitors!”, he revealed, with the room erupting in applause.