Cineworld is to offer video game fans the chance to play their favourite games in their cinemas, it has been announced. Two-hour gaming slots are available to book for up to 20 people at all UK cinemas (except Leicester Square), starting at £119. Gamers have to provide their own games and consoles, or pay an additional cost to hire them from the cinema.

“Cineworld gaming is powered up with state-of-the-art projection and immersive sound bringing your favourite games to life,” its website reads.

The offer is currently available on bookings made on or before 8 July.