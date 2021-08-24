Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red is working on two expansions and has restarted development on the game’s multiplayer, according to a new leak.

Following the release of the 1.3 patch, hackers have discovered files that suggest the developer plans to launch two large Witcher-style expansions.

The leak also indicates that CD Projekt Red is once again pressing ahead with a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 after cancelling a standalone release.

The game launched in December of last year but was met with criticism from fans for technical issues and poor performance, ultimately leading to its removal from the PlayStation store.