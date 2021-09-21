Dame Joan Collins is one of the first people to get a Covid booster jab and urges her 255,000 Instagram followers to follow suit.

The Dynasty star was pictured on Instagram wearing a straw hat and jewelled necklace while doctors administered her Covid-19 and flu jabs simultaneously.

The TV star said: ‘Delighted to have received the flu jab and booster vaccine at the same time, and have had no side effects. I encourage everyone to turn up when called. Diamonds maybe forever, but the vaccine is a lifesaver. Thank you Drs Ammara Hughes and Raj Gill.’