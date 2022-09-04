Dave Grohl breaks down in tears during Foo Fighters tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl broke down in tears during the band’s tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins on Saturday, 3 September.

Wembley Stadium saw a star-studded lineup including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and Mark Ronson take to the stage to give a powerful send-off to the rockstar.

Hawkins was found dead aged 50 in his Colombia hotel room in March.

Grohl became overcome with emotion as he performed their hit, “Times Like These.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.