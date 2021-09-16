Deathloop is now available for PlayStation 5 and PC, and it could very well be a contender for Game of the Year. It has received near unanimous praise and high review scores from numerous outlets, with both IGN and Gamespot giving it a perfect 10.

Common points of praise include the unique looping mechanics, the storytelling, and the chemistry between player character Colt and his assassin rival Julianna.

In Deathloop, players are trapped in a time loop and must figure out how to eliminate eight targets in a single day in order to break the cycle.