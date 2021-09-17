Electronic Arts has seen its share price drop by 7% after announcing a delay for the release of Battlefield 2042.

The shooter will now launch in November rather than October after a month-long delay, although earlier rumors had suggested it could have been pushed back to 2022.

Uncertainty over when Battlefield 2042 would become available led to a dramatic fall in share price, although they recovered by as much as 3% following an official announcement from EA.

The game is due to hit store shelves on November 19 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.