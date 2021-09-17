Independent TV

EA sees share price drop after Battlefield delay

Nathan P. Gibson | 1631871211

EA sees share price drop after Battlefield delay

Electronic Arts has seen its share price drop by 7% after announcing a delay for the release of Battlefield 2042.

The shooter will now launch in November rather than October after a month-long delay, although earlier rumors had suggested it could have been pushed back to 2022.

Uncertainty over when Battlefield 2042 would become available led to a dramatic fall in share price, although they recovered by as much as 3% following an official announcement from EA.

The game is due to hit store shelves on November 19 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Nicki Minaj's Covid vaccine claim rubbished by Trinidad health minister

2D platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson releases for all systems

Justin Bieber comforts Hailey Baldwin following ‘Selena’ chants at Met Gala

Latest PUBG update introduces Survivor Pass: Crazy Night

Protesters chant ‘where’s Gabby?’ outside Brian Laundrie’s home

Bolivian female climbers have kickabout at altitude of nearly 6,000m

Drink-driver smashes Range Rover into speeding train in shocking CCTV footage

Silly billies: Rescuers rush to save goats stuck on rocks in Welsh town

Police release bodycam footage of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie after altercation

Justin Bieber comforts Hailey Baldwin following ‘Selena’ chants at Met Gala

Andrew Neil says he left GB News as he did not want to be part of ‘British Fox News’

Teen goes to hospital with suspected appendicitis, comes home with a baby

Heroic goat and rooster save chicken during dramatic hawk attack

Timelapse footage shows Arc de Triomphe covered in fabric for stunning art installation

‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during Aukus announcement

Emma Raducanu speaks of becoming Grand Slam champion in 2014 interview

Lift off! Space X launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

Janette Rathbone: Witness who escaped Fred West 28 years before his arrest speaks of horrifying ordeal

Adorable black bears play with football they stole from children

Mass testing in China’s Fujian province following new Covid cases

Man discovers underground tunnels underneath 500-year-old family home

Shamima Begum says Boris Johnson ‘clearly doesn't know what he's doing’

Inspiration4: SpaceX to launch historic all-civilian crew into orbit

Max Verstappen's tyre rolls over Lewis Hamilton's head in terrifying new clip

Nicki Minaj responds to Boris Johnson over anti-vax criticism

1,500 dolphins mass slaughtered in largest single cull on Faroe Islands

Reporter imitates Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look live on air

Evil 'could be the next big thing'

Richard Madeley suggests that Insulate Britain campaigners are 'fascists'

Lewis Hamilton buys Met Gala table and invites up-and-coming Black designers

Met Gala 2021: Emma Raducanu appears alongside A-list stars

Schoolboy, 12, outpaces pro cyclists on Tour of Britain

Listen to Michael Gove make racist and sexist comments in unearthed audio

White woman uses N-word while reciting N.W.A. lyrics at school board meeting

Kim Kardashian divides Met Gala viewers in full-body black Balenciaga

Border Force uses jet skis to divert fake dinghies in Channel

Researchers ‘toilet-train’ cows to reduce their waste emissions

Cara Delevingne wears 'peg the patriarchy' two-piece at Met Gala

Watch live as Prince Harry joins Jill Biden honoring Warrior Games athletes

On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama

Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene

Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin

Crowd break cat's terrifying fall from stadium upper deck with American flag

Taliban ban women from studying with men

Rudy Giuliani impersonates the Queen at 9/11 memorial dinner

Man drags ‘Insulate Britain’ climate protester away after group invade M25

Emma Raducanu wants to buy a ‘new pair of AirPods’ after US Open win

Emma Raducanu: Ranking, parents and key stats explained

Dog runs onto cricket pitch and plays fetch with ball

‘I belong to Manchester’: Cristiano Ronaldo on Premier League return

Moment Emma Raducanu lifts US Open trophy after maiden Slam win

9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks

Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'

Kamala Harris: ‘We must look to the future’, says VP marking 20 years since 9/11

9/11 memorial: Bruce Springsteen performs at Ground Zero

20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11

9/11 memorial: Presidents Biden, Obama and Clinton arrive at Ground Zero

George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial

The North Water is 'tantalising TV'

Health impact of toxic 9/11 dust cloud continues 20 years on

The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves for Old Trafford before Newcastle match

Moment US flag is unfurled at Pentagon to mark 9/11 anniversary

Emma Raducanu is 'the real deal', former tennis player Barry Cowan says

Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

9/11: Joe Biden calls for unity on 20th anniversary of attacks

9/11: What bystanders saw

Woman throws chair at council meeting over planning dispute

Jacinda Ardern advises against patients and hospital visitors having sex

'You bloody fool': Duck imitates human speech

Kate Garraway gives emotional speech after NTA win

Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching US Open semi-final after beating Belinda Bencic

Kim Leadbeater pays tribute to sister Jo Cox in maiden Commons speech

Police officer borrows cyclist’s ride to arrest suspected wife-beater

Helen Whately ‘doesn’t know’ if Gavin Williamson is racist or incompetent

Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck during England and Poland World Cup Qualifier

Woman spends £4,000 a year on ‘fashionista’ rescue pigeons

Jennifer Aniston gives sarcastic reply to The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas

Evacuated Afghan children play with soldiers and draw with chalk at New Jersey military base

Rio Ferdinand forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast

'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks

Thieves break out in dance mid-robbery before fleeing with over £1k worth of of goods

Mum covers house in Christmas decorations three months early

Merseyside police officer assaults 10-year-old autistic boy in school hallway

Geronimo the alpaca’s ‘legacy will live on for all animals’, says owner

Disturbing moment pack of dogs tear fox cub to pieces on Warwickshire hunt

Leopard comes face to face with cat after both fall down well

Critically endangered angel shark filmed off Wales coast

Matt Hancock heckled as he praises Boris Johnson for social care reform

Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

Tesla camera catches man faking being reversed into

Huge fire erupts in central Las Vegas warehouse

Michael K Williams: The Wire actor found dead in his New York apartment

Massive queues at London Luton airport amid huge delays

Family's house explodes after Ida flooding causes gas leak

College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’

Massive landslide covers road as onlookers flee for their lives in India

NYPD try to rescue family including two-year-old from flooded basement

US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat

Sarah Harding's Popstars audition video resurfaces

Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead

Police form cordon around anti-vaccine protesters in London

British commander describes 'desperate' scenes faced by troops in Kabul

News

Abortion is 'homicide' and same-sex unions are 'helpful' to many, says Pope Francis

Thousands of migrants gather under Texas bridge

Drink-driver smashes Range Rover into speeding train in shocking CCTV footage

Lyra McKee: Two men charged with the murder of journalist

Sir Clive Sinclair, home computer pioneer, dies aged 81

Watch live as Nancy Pelosi speaks in London on ‘state of American democracy’

Watch live as new UK cabinet arrives at Number 10 following Boris Johnson's reshuffle

Andrew Neil says he left GB News as he did not want to be part of ‘British Fox News’

Newsmax host angrily cuts feed after US veteran criticises Trump

MSNBC host Joy Reid calls GOP ‘Covid-loving death cult’

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds news briefing

Watch live as Joe Biden makes address on economy

SpaceX’s first all-civilian flight captured by people on the ground

Gabby Petito’s father pleads with family and friends of Brian Laundrie to call FBI tipline

NHS begin delivering Covid booster jabs across England

Watch live as police searching for Gabby Petito hold press conference

Reece James posts CCTV footage of house being robbed during Chelsea match

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll to remain with F1 team, Aston Martin confirm

Drink-driver smashes into lorry at 84mph with three-year-old child in car

Palestinian artist unveils sculptures at art exhibition in Gaza

Awkward moment Australian minister fails to do Covid-safe elbow bump

Moment biker has lucky escape after falling under wheels of bus

Earthquake in China kills two and collapses many homes

Timelapse footage shows Arc de Triomphe covered in fabric for stunning art installation

Police release bodycam footage of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie after altercation

China condemns Aukus treaty as 'irresponsible act' that 'intensifies arms race'

Simone Biles blames ‘entire system’ for enabling Larry Nassar abuse

TikTok ‘bathroom challenge' causes destruction in Pennsylvania schools

Jeremy Clarkson tells government to ‘back off’ UK farmers to help food stocks

‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during Aukus announcement

Boris Johnson cabinet reshuffle: How does his new team look?

FBI director apologises for ‘inexcusable’ failures over handling of Larry Nassar abuse reports

UK forms defence pact with US and Australia to keep China in check

Lift off! Space X launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

Watch live as SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

Biden announces new security partnership with Australia and UK

‘Kids only matter when they’re not born yet’: Viral TikTok song attacks pro-life Republicans

Watch live as Biden and Johnson give joint address on national security

Fred West survivor reveals close encounter with serial killer in new documentary

Janette Rathbone: Witness who escaped Fred West 28 years before his arrest speaks of horrifying ordeal

Gabby Petito: Police responded to fight between missing woman and boyfriend before her disappearance

Coast guard rescues three people and their dog after boat sinks

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Mass testing in China’s Fujian province following new Covid cases

12-year-old boy leads police on high-speed pursuit

Cabinet reshuffle: Dominic Raab demoted from foreign secretary post by Johnson

US poverty declined last year as government aid offset job losses

Simone Biles gives emotional testimony during Larry Nasser abuse hearing

Watch live as Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts testify at Larry Nassar hearing

Far-right German leader brutally caught out by child interviewer

Conservative and Labour MPs chant and crack ‘pantomime’ jokes during PMQs

Inspiration4: SpaceX to launch historic all-civilian crew into orbit

Tory MP warns Boris Johnson ‘crops are rotting in the fields’ due to labour shortages

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Shamima Begum apologises to Manchester bombing victims as she says she is not a terrorist

Shamima Begum says she would ‘rather die’ than go back to Isis

Shamima Begum says Boris Johnson ‘clearly doesn't know what he's doing’

Watch live as Biden pushes climate change commitment in Colorado

Reporter imitates Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look live on air

Cars drive through water on Tower Bridge after flooding

Pentagon's reliance on contractors hurt US post 9/11, study says

Chris Whitty dismisses Nicki Minaj’s ‘ridiculous’ Covid vaccine impotence claim

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds news conference on winter Covid plan

Police attend scene after three die in crash into London residential block

Republican who made 9/11 float with smoking Twin Towers says everyone ‘liked it’

AOC snaps back at Sarah Palin after being labelled ‘fake feminist’

Watch live as Sajid Javid gives an update on government’s Covid winter plans

White House weighs in as grocery prices continue to rise

PayPal to acquire buy now, pay later firm Paidy for $2.7B

Lewis Hamilton buys Met Gala table and invites up-and-coming Black designers

Resignations over Covid vaccine forces New York hospital to pause delivering babies

Taliban going back on their promises to women’s rights, says U.N

Watch live as Jonathan Van-Tam leads coronavirus briefing

Donors pledge $1bn in aid for Afghanistan as UN warns of ‘perilous’ situation

Firefighters charge into burning building in terrifying footage

UK Border Force use jet skis to practice 'turn-around tactics' in Channel

Met Gala 2021: Emma Raducanu appears alongside A-list stars

Cara Delevingne wears 'peg the patriarchy' two-piece at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian divides Met Gala viewers in full-body black Balenciaga

Keke Palmer asks Brooklyn Beckham ‘Where are you from?’ at Met Gala

AOC wears ‘tax the rich’ slogan on Met Gala red carpet

Home Office refuses to provide clarity for 3,000 Afghans in UK asylum system

Border Force uses jet skis to divert fake dinghies in Channel

Watch live as Prince Harry joins Jill Biden honoring Warrior Games athletes

‘It’s a lie!’: Blinken has explosive exchange with Republican Brian Mast over Ghani call

Watch live as Biden visits wildfire-damaged areas of California

White woman uses N-word while reciting N.W.A. lyrics at school board meeting

President Joe Biden visits National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s father says Prince Andrew should go to prison

DeSantis threatens to fine government employers implementing vaccine mandate

Watch live as Blinken testifies to House on Afghanistan withdrawal

Congressional leaders hold ceremony to remember 9/11 attack

Chris Whitty says benefits of vaccines for children outweigh risks

Chief medical officers recommend Covid jab for children aged 12 to 15

Poland worried as Russia and Belarus strengthen ties

Sturgeon asks UK government for co-operation over second Scottish independence referendum

Germany's ruling coalition trails in polls two weeks before election

Listen to Michael Gove make racist and sexist comments in unearthed audio

Brazilians join rallies calling for Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment

Woman kicked down subway station escalator as cops hunt suspect

US News

‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during Aukus announcement

Lift off! Space X launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

Biden announces new security partnership with Australia and UK

‘Kids only matter when they’re not born yet’: Viral TikTok song attacks pro-life Republicans

Watch live as Biden and Johnson give joint address on national security

Simone Biles gives emotional testimony during Larry Nasser abuse hearing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts testify at Larry Nassar hearing

Reporter imitates Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look live on air

Watch live as Biden pushes climate change commitment in Colorado

Kim Kardashian divides Met Gala viewers in full-body black Balenciaga

Cara Delevingne wears 'peg the patriarchy' two-piece at Met Gala

AOC wears ‘tax the rich’ slogan on Met Gala red carpet

Keke Palmer asks Brooklyn Beckham ‘Where are you from?’ at Met Gala

‘It’s a lie!’: Blinken has explosive exchange with Republican Brian Mast over Ghani call

Watch live as Biden visits wildfire-damaged areas of California

DeSantis threatens to fine government employers implementing vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden visits National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho

Watch live as Blinken testifies to House on Afghanistan withdrawal

Congressional leaders hold ceremony to remember 9/11 attack

Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene

Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin

9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks

George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial

Health impact of toxic 9/11 dust cloud continues 20 years on

Pelosi tells Republicans to 'take back' party from 'extreme right'

Schoolteacher jumps into car rolling towards students

20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11

9/11: What bystanders saw

'Good one!': Fire crews celebrate support from plane retardant drop

Biden hits out at Governors for ‘undermining’ efforts to beat Covid

Department of Justice files lawsuit against Texas over restrictive abortion law

Watch live as Attorney General announces action against Texas abortion law

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing ahead of Biden speech

AOC slams 'ignorant' Governor Abbott's comments on rape and abortion

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Biden vows to be the 'most pro-union president' in history

'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks to honor labor unions

Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference

Biden, AOC and Schumer visit homes hit by Storm Ida in Queens

Floating bridge built in Louisiana to deliver aid following Hurricane Ida

Rape and incest victims have ‘at least’ six weeks to get abortion, Texas governor says

Delta variant drives 300% increase in US Covid cases from Labor Day last year

Caitlyn Jenner 'supports' Texas decision on abortion law

President Biden arrives in New Jersey to tour Storm Ida damage

Watch live as Biden tours storm damage in New York and New Jersey

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

Huge fire erupts in central Las Vegas warehouse

Dixie Fire covers 910,000-acres as blaze enters eighth week of burning

Central Park heron swallows huge rat whole

Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead

Biden goes door to door in flood-hit Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

Blinken walks away from questions on stranded Americans in Kabul

Central Florida first responders return after Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Delivery driver wades through waist-deep New York flooding

Watch live as Biden visits Louisiana to view hurricane damage

At least 45 dead as Storm Ida dumps ‘historic’ rain in north east

Jen Psaki snaps at male reporter over abortion rights

Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey

Biden tells Hurricane Ida victims: ‘The nation is here to help’

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

New York Governor questions ‘intelligence failures’ after nine killed in New York floods

Floodwater rushes into New York subway station as Storm Ida batters city

Swat team arrive at North Carolina school after student killed in shooting as manhunt underway

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

White House says Texas abortion law ‘blatantly violates constitutional rights’

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

00:44

Pentagon denies abandoning military service dogs in Afghanistan

1630520788

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

01:14

‘Fists are flying’: Fight breaks out at Florida school over mask mandate

1630513666

00:39

Caldor Fire: Wildfire approaches holiday rental property in terrifying video

1630453859

More US News

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

01:21

White House defends Biden after apparently glancing at watch during ceremony for fallen troops

1630445520

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630440413

01:38

Social media influencer found dead in Houston apartment in alleged murder-suicide

1630434307

More US News

01:01

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal an 'extraordinary success' as he defends evacuation mission

1630442032

00:00

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan

1630438136

02:20

California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns

1630408288

00:39

California woman fights off mountain lion to save 5-year-old son from attack

1630394339

More US News

00:18

Hurricane Ida swirls off Louisiana coast in satellite footage

1630257199

00:28

Hurricane Ida: Joe Biden asks people fleeing storm to ‘wear a mask’

1630230623

00:26

Elon Musk flies over 'Starbase' with crew of SpaceX's first all-civilian mission

1630249602

00:31

Hurricane Ida: Lightning storm seen within whirlwind in satellite footage

1630140124

More US News

00:57

Hurricane Ida: 'Be prepared' for 'very dangerous' storm, warns Biden

1630230350

01:03

‘It’s easy to play a backseat’: Psaki clashes with journalist over Afghanistan question

1630092457

01:36

US troops entertain young Afghan children awaiting evacuation

1630000535

00:27

Capitol officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt reveals identity in first interview

1630020191

More US News

01:40

Taliban has access to $85 billion US weapons, Republican congressman warns

1630014410

02:49

Biden rests head on his hands during tense exchange with Fox reporter after Kabul statement

1630016841

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary holds briefing after Kabul attacks

1630015591

00:53

Biden holds moment of silence for fallen US service members after Kabul attack

1630014597

More US News

00:29

Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ enemies after attack kills US service members in Kabul

1630013868

00:00

Watch live as Biden speaks after Kabul attacks kill US service members

1630012680

00:47

12 US troops killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing, Pentagon confirm

1630005455

00:00

Watch live as Pentagon holds briefing after Kabul blasts kills 60

1630004637

More US News

01:36

American citizens still awaiting airlift from Kabul after suspected suicide bombing

1629996539

01:09

Texas father strips in school board meeting in support of mask mandates

1629932499

02:15

Louisiana police officer brutally beats black man with flashlight 18 times

1629926735

01:22

White House condemns reports billionaire selling $6,500 flights out of Afghanistan

1629931697

Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

1625846912

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

1624288560

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

1622732777

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

More Behind The Headlines

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

1619185731

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

1613997542

More Behind The Headlines

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

1618564793

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

1618251422

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

1617103526

04:08

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants

1616510433

More Behind The Headlines

04:05

How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?

1616510214

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

1616069129

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

1615996872

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

1615809838

More Behind The Headlines

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

1614808617

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

1614252517

08:18

What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?

1613306188

07:01

The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?

1612890859

More Behind The Headlines

07:28

Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline

1612535018

07:02

On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive

1612437337

06:58

What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?

1611308372

18:36

President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA

1611233684

More Behind The Headlines

05:18

The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history

1611077066

04:50

I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing

1610640085

03:23

Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest

1610583299

04:17

What will travel be like post Brexit?

1610476026

More Behind The Headlines

06:52

I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?

1609864729

05:44

The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency

1609000731

01:46

Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign

1608723354

07:07

After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy

1608221478

More Behind The Headlines

02:03

Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign

1608072785

03:45

Will the economy bounce back in 2021?

1608067196

03:47

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

1608045134

01:59

The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins The Independent's Help the Hungry campaign

1607985696

Sport

00:22

Emma Raducanu speaks of becoming Grand Slam champion in 2014 interview

1631781329

00:50

Guardiola praises 'incredible' Man City players as he delights in Champions League win

1631783239

00:36

Max Verstappen's tyre rolls over Lewis Hamilton's head in terrifying new clip

1631694773

01:07

Emma Raducanu plans to frame letter from the Queen

1631627118

More Sport

00:38

Emma Raducanu says US Open win ‘was best time of my life’

1631620882

00:32

Schoolboy, 12, outpaces pro cyclists on Tour of Britain

1631604708

01:01

Lewis Hamilton says ‘halo’ safety system saved his life in crash at Italian GP

1631603427

00:11

Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin

1631523617

More Sport

01:21

Leeds vs. Liverpool: Bielsa admits Klopp was tactically better

1631482058

01:14

Raducanu US Open: ’Strength of women’s tennis best it’s been’, Cowan says

1631465458

00:22

Emma Raducanu wants to buy a ‘new pair of AirPods’ after US Open win

1631446005

00:36

‘I belong to Manchester’: Cristiano Ronaldo on Premier League return

1631441396

More Sport

00:34

Dog runs onto cricket pitch and plays fetch with ball

1631437512

00:47

Emma Raducanu’s home tennis club celebrate US Open victory

1631434274

01:18

Emma Raducanu ‘dreamed’ of winning Grand Slam title since she was a girl

1631431735

00:35

Moment Emma Raducanu lifts US Open trophy after maiden Slam win

1631398304

More Sport

00:32

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves for Old Trafford before Newcastle match

1631370444

01:30

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez to play first all-teen US Open final since 1999

1631349832

01:36

Emma Raducanu is 'the real deal', former tennis player Barry Cowan says

1631350539

01:01

Duchess of Cambridge sends support to Raducanu ahead of US Open final

1631349873

More Sport

02:14

Steve Bruce says ‘unbelieve’ Ronaldo must be stopped at Old Trafford

1631350023

01:25

Man United v Newcastle Premier League preview

1631346846

01:38

Cristiano Ronaldo to feature against Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

1631346226

00:53

Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

1631346370

More Sport

00:59

England v India: Fifth test match cancelled over visitors’ Covid concerns

1631274141

00:42

'I am here to win': Ronaldo confident ahead of Manchester United return

1631272548

00:32

Emma Raducanu’s former coach talks tennis star’s ‘special’ quality

1631270621

00:44

Emma Raducanu says reaching US Open final is ‘crazy'

1631259077

More Sport

00:33

Emma Raducanu's headteacher praises 'hard working' tennis star after US Open run

1631211888

00:53

Emma Raducanu: Ranking, parents and key stats explained

1631209424

00:50

Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck during England and Poland World Cup Qualifier

1631186952

00:37

Rio Ferdinand forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast

1631185337

More Sport

00:51

Southgate defends not using any substitutes during England's World Cup qualifier against Poland

1631183671

00:00

Watch live as Rio Ferdinand gives evidence to parliament about online abuse

1631177004

00:52

Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching US Open semi-final after beating Belinda Bencic

1631137795

00:42

Man devours entire jar of mayonnaise during annual college football game

1631120641

More Sport

00:54

Paralympic medallist deemed 'too tall' for Olympic competition

1631027356

00:55

‘Incredible journey’: F1 driver George Russell’s message to Williams after Mercedes move

1631016208

01:00

F1’s George Russell to partner with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022

1631011437

01:00

Pele recovering in hospital after undergoing tumor surgery

1631010858

More Sport

00:54

Emma Raducanu eases into US Open 2021 quarter-finals after beating Shelby Rogers

1631000394

01:00

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin rejects idea for World Cup every two years

1630948250

01:01

Tom Brady reveals he tested positive for Covid after Super Bowl boat party

1630940173

00:31

College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’

1630937155

More Sport

00:22

Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo confirmed with Russell expected at Mercedes

1630933381

02:05

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez takes US Open by storm

1630920288

01:05

NBA star Luka Doncic dedicates two basketball courts to Slovenian hometown

1630837501

00:43

US Open: World No.1 Ash Barty crashes out after shock third round defeat

1630830292

More Sport

02:34

England manager Southgate vows to ‘keep fighting’ racism but admits battle will 'take time’

1630831897

00:57

US Open: Britain’s teen Emma Raducanu continues rampage with emphatic win

1630828317

00:54

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United fans queue for ‘hours’ to buy superstar’s new shirt

1630745846

01:21

US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat

1630742339

More Sport

01:30

Paul Millsap: Brooklyn Nets To Sign Former NBA All-Star

1630704278

01:06

Kick it Out chief criticises Fifa and Uefa for failure to handle racism

1630676928

00:54

Emma Raducanu through to US Open third-round after beating Zhang Shuai

1630669678

01:04

Gareth Southgate condemns 'unacceptable' racist abuse of England players

1630653547

More Sport

01:28

Fans protest as entire Iceland FA board resigns after sexual abuse claim

1630617816

00:34

Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy to be back home' at Man United after £12.8m move

1630598828

01:03

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Shot putter stripped of gold medal for being late

1630591497

00:32

Paralympics: Ellie Simmonds says Tokyo games will be her last

1630582303

More Sport

00:49

Dame Sarah Storey becomes most successful Paralympian in British history

1630583161

01:04

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks international scoring record

1630577760

00:31

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘greatest to play the game’, says Man United’s Harry Maguire

1630566435

01:33

Oman train ahead of Asia 2022 World Cup qualifier against Japan

1630516181

More Sport

00:55

Real Madrid fans react to failed Kylian Mbappé signing

1630504120

00:53

Jake Paul reveals retirement from boxing after beating Tyron Woodle

1630487086

01:20

Lakers’ Rondo says ‘wisdom is key to winning a championship' after re-signing

1630485305

01:30

US Open: Naomi Osaka advances with first-round win over Marie Bouzková

1630483717

More Sport

02:03

Premier League clubs complete big deals in final hours of transfer deadline day

1630480499

00:38

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new long-term contract

1630418304

00:38

Man United announce Cristiano Ronaldo return with spine-tingling video

1630417810

01:03

Paralympics: Phoebe Paterson Pine speaks of mental health battle on route to gold

1630417295

More Sport

00:35

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘cannot wait’ to play for Man United at Old Trafford again

1630415998

01:14

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber secures controversial split decision victory

1630316746

03:33

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spark confrontation after weigh-in

1630224535

01:46

'Perfect deal for all involved', says Mourinho on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Man Utd

1630182759

More Sport

01:03

Lionel Messi trains ahead of first appearance with PSG

1630168147

01:53

Manchester City unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva

1630157114

01:08

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United return as Man City pull out of deal

1630075651

01:20

Paralympics powerlifter says getting to Tokyo was his ‘medal’ after proving doctors wrong

1630073827

More Sport

00:29

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy arrives at court after being charged with rape

1630062799

00:52

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

1630058828

00:58

Chelsea face Juventus after Champions League draw

1630056952

01:17

Serena Williams withdraws from the US Open after 'torn hamstring'

1629995530

More Sport

02:11

Belgium GP lap preview as Hamilton and Verstappen’s F1 Championship battle kicks back off

1629980132

01:06

Lionel Messi set to make his PSG debut in Ligue 1 against Reims

1629974905

00:49

Arteta feels Aubameyang will be boosted by fans after Arsenal thrash West Brom

1629974230

01:05

Premier League clubs will not release players for matches in red-list countries

1629913614

More Sport

01:26

Harry Kane confirms he is 'staying at Tottenham' this season

1629907667

00:25

Paralympian Ibrahim Hamatdou stuns fans by playing table tennis with his mouth

1629903938

01:30

Tony Hawk sells limited-edition $500 skateboards infused with his blood

1629902527

00:45

Playboy model bids $600,000 for Lionel Messi’s teary handkerchief

1629898254

More Sport

01:35

FIFA president hails ‘great victory’ as $201m compensation returned to governing bodies

1629897765

01:23

Nice v Marseille derby descends into chaos as fans throw bottles at players before storming pitch

1629895841

01:41

Netflix release trailer for new Michael Schumacher documentary 30-years after F1 debut

1629891056

00:18

Paralympics: Commentator can barely watch as husband wins a medal in race she's covering

1629889498

More Sport

00:47

Paralympic GB’s Sarah Storey says she wants 'best version of me’ at Tokyo games

1629882363

00:55

Real Madrid make £137 million bid for PSG’s Kylian Mbappé

1629877057

02:57

Channel 4 share ‘Super Human’ Paralympic 2020 trailer

1629826060

01:16

Bayern Munich squad drink beer and wear lederhosen in team photo

1629820192

Climate

03:26

Spotted lanternfly infestation causing concerns for Virginia vineyards

1631811341

01:14

Elephant family enjoy final days of British summer by splashing around in lake

1631713793

02:00

Artist creates tiny landscapes on plastic waste to illustrate threat of climate change

1631801377

00:31

Newly discovered Australian fly named after RuPaul

1631724238

More Climate

00:25

Pedestrians walk through ankle-deep floodwaters in southern France

1631716906

01:00

90,000 tonnes of flood debris piles up on Belgium highway

1631715763

00:29

Bull moose spar to attract females during mating season

1631713071

00:43

Climate protesters Insulate Britain block M25 for second time within days

1631701471

More Climate

01:20

Tropical storm Nicholas batters Louisiana homes in wake of Ida devastation

1631679927

00:37

1,500 dolphins mass slaughtered in largest single cull on Faroe Islands

1631694355

00:44

Rare ‘megapod’ of more than 100 humpback whales surrounds boat off coast of Australia

1631631008

01:12

Richard Madeley suggests that Insulate Britain campaigners are 'fascists'

1631627158

More Climate

01:01

Scotland’s only sloths make first public appearance at Edinburgh Zoo

1631627770

01:03

Murders of environmental activists hit record high

1631621904

02:26

Devon cliff collapses during ‘intense’ avalanche, blocks beach

1631614289

00:42

Researchers ‘toilet-train’ cows to reduce their waste emissions

1631545560

More Climate

01:20

Hurricane Larry: Canada suffers blistering winds and landfall

1631481835

02:29

Sudan's floods leave villages destroyed, thousands displaced

1631543811

00:09

Huge meteor passing over Canada caught on doorbell camera

1631535930

00:16

Firefighters fight to contain raging Costa del Sol blaze

1631533139

More Climate

00:20

Man drags ‘Insulate Britain’ climate protester away after group invade M25

1631528873

00:51

Rescue workers begin recovery and clean up mission after hurricane sweeps through Italian island

1631523122

01:36

Monsoon rains fill troughs in drought-hit Arizona, bringing relief to wildlife

1631518885

00:30

Spain wildfires: Firefighters battle five-day blaze in Sierra Bermeja as hundreds are evacuated

1631459204

More Climate

00:23

Satellite footage captures Super Typhoon with 165mph winds raging over Phillippine Sea

1631389636

01:02

Jeff Bezos announces additional £173 million grant for Earth Fund

1631295359

00:20

More than 100 lightning strikes recorded in San Diego during 'exciting evening'

1631285427

00:29

Forest fire breaks out in popular resort on Costa del Sol as evacuations ordered

1631270474

More Climate

00:20

'Good one!': Fire crews celebrate support from plane retardant drop

1631267625

00:32

Stunning bolts of lightning light up night sky over Brighton

1631222006

00:00

Watch live as the sun sets over wildfires in Spain

1631207125

00:54

Magnificent auroras light up sky in Alberta, Canada

1631206677

More Climate

00:52

Hungry black bear breaks into car looking for snacks

1631204019

00:45

Baby seahorses released into Sydney Harbour after recovery program

1631199327

00:34

Fawn leaps to freedom after police rescue it from chain fence

1631183996

00:19

Flash floods hit Devon amid thunderstorm warnings

1631119979

More Climate

00:24

Terrifying footage shows California wildfire burning beneath bridge

1631125918

00:36

Rare lightning sparks ‘apocalypse’ fears during Mexico earthquake

1631117370

00:29

Mexico Earthquake: Cable car sways back and forth as country rocked by 7.0-magnitude earthquake

1631097547

01:08

Mexico earthquake: Powerful shock strikes southwest killing at least one

1631095340

More Climate

00:42

Critically endangered angel shark filmed off Wales coast

1631089403

02:01

Biden, AOC and Schumer visit homes hit by Storm Ida in Queens

1631058197

01:06

Thriving seal population calls River Thames home

1631033136

00:38

Couple's car gets caught in terrifying tornado

1631019688

More Climate

00:43

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

1631014893

00:23

Dixie Fire covers 910,000-acres as blaze enters eighth week of burning

1631005638

00:41

Central Park heron swallows huge rat whole

1631010423

00:56

Giant panda twins born at Madrid zoo

1631008632

More Climate

00:45

Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early

1631004874

00:35

Plane battles new California wildfire as residents return to Lake Tahoe

1630958931

00:21

Family's house explodes after Ida flooding causes gas leak

1630938111

00:30

Arizona weather brings hailstorms and strong winds on Labor Day weekend

1630924504

More Climate

00:54

Massive landslide covers road as onlookers flee for their lives in India

1630921108

01:36

Police stage heroic rescue of baby dolphin 'pushed into' canal by Hurricane Ida

1630914207

01:48

Whales' stress levels due to tourist boats being studied by researchers

1630912081

02:13

Brazil’s worst drought in over 90 years threatens energy supply across nation

1630833230

More Climate

00:41

Storm Ida: Floodwater bursts through basement wall, trapping mother and son

1630740941

00:46

Rescuers climb through window to save 36-year-old parakeet after Caldor Fire evacuations

1630701622

01:04

Extinction Rebellion protestors strip naked inside London city banks

1630694237

02:44

Sea turtle with ‘bubble-butt’ syndrome gets second chance at life

1630692729

More Climate

00:26

Sun's surface captured by Chinese satellite in new ‘high-precision’ images

1630689830

00:15

Rescuers use safety boats to search Maryland City apartment complex after deadly floods

1630685360

00:43

Jaw-dropping aerial footage shows scale of California wildfires

1630683835

00:25

Evacuation warning issued as McCash fire grows

1630680697

More Climate

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters removed from JP Morgan demonstration

1630655761

01:48

Extinction Rebellion: GP attacks JP Morgan for fossil fuel investments at protest

1630653028

00:26

Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey

1630603227

03:53

Changing winds provide hope in Caldor wildfire battle

1630598850

More Climate

00:40

Man rescued from car during New York flooding

1630593539

00:41

Storm Ida: Staten Island tanker wades through deep water during flash floods

1630592853

01:24

Storm Ida destroys Louis Armstrong’s historic Karnofsky Shop

1630584472

00:24

Storm Ida: Chaos at US Open as heavy rain and wind batters New York

1630579560

More Climate

00:45

Storm Ida: Emergency vehicles navigate through flash flooding in New York

1630566921

00:30

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

1630532583

02:08

Gray’s monitor lizard so elusive experts thought it was extinct

1630530081

01:59

Sharks filmed lurking around divers off Wales coast

1630531758

More Climate

00:35

Shocking aerial footage shows thousands of tents left after Reading festival

1630524834

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

01:38

Two women trapped in submerged car rescued by police officers

1630516174

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

More Climate

01:58

Hurricane Ida: Louisiana residents seek to rebuild after Category 4 storm

1630501679

01:01

E10 petrol: Everything you need to know about the new fuel

1630496901

01:09

Caldor Fire: Blaze now just three miles from South Lake Tahoe

1630491148

00:20

Pony pulled from underneath fallen debris in Hurricane Ida aftermath

1630493854

More Climate

01:21

UK storm names chosen by public include 'whirlwind’ relatives and destructive pets

1630487440

00:57

Cop26: Thousands of police officers receive public order training ahead of summit

1630483347

02:30

Caldor Fire: Thousands evacuated after blaze near Lake Tahoe

1630482519

00:50

Extinction Rebellion activists arrested after bus protest at London Bridge

1630478735

More Climate

01:45

Louisiana residents carry out rescue missions after Hurricane Ida inflicts catastrophic destruction

1630443510

00:32

Caldor Fire: Satellite imagery shows huge plumes of smoke

1630430919

00:28

Storm Ida: Aerial footage shows homes destroyed in Louisiana

1630428529

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters block London Bridge

1630422042

More Climate

00:36

A million face weeks without power in wake of Hurricane Ida

1630420018

01:30

End of poisonous leaded petrol as last supplies exhausted in Algeria

1630417237

02:20

California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns

1630408288

00:51

‘World’s northernmost island’ discovered by accident in the Arctic

1630407453

More Climate

00:42

Extinction Rebellion activists injured after police pull down London roadblock

1630400038

02:19

Chaos as wildfire forces evacuation of Lake Tahoe tourist area

1630399722

00:39

California woman fights off mountain lion to save 5-year-old son from attack

1630394339

00:54

Extinction Rebellion protesters block Tower Bridge

1630335840

Premier League

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

1631635776

00:34

‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return

1631440914

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

1629036403

00:49

Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal

1628934346

More Premier League

01:17

Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts

1628932947

01:05

Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City

1628878013

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

1628784951

01:04

Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City

1628608029

More Premier League

01:28

Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City

1628209423

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

1626451594

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

1626447632

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

1626080074

More Premier League

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

1625585235

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

1625574727

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

1624346759

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

1624021675

More Premier League

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

1624015830

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

1623923362

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

1623834773

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

1623834314

More Premier League

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

1623767470

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

1623679621

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

1623482624

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

1623328640

More Premier League

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

1623328209

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

1623328017

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

1623233816

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

1623155326

More Premier League

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

1623124037

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

1623064921

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

1623060589

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

1623053659

More Premier League

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

1623053361

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

1623038164

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

1623030964

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

1623012174

More Premier League

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

1622822657

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

1622820682

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

1622796918

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

1622792130

More Premier League

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

1622791843

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

1622791449

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

1622729374

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

1622709591

More Premier League

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

1622709238

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

1622706573

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

1622706407

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

1622637475

More Premier League

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

1622637309

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

1622637080

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

1622636916

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

1622636760

More Premier League

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

1622636487

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

1622630715

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

1622619682

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

1622558290

More Premier League

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

1622532703

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

1622532500

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

1622532376

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

1622451705

More Premier League

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

1622362749

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622217186

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

1622217085

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

1622214542

More Premier League

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

1622203282

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

1622195763

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

1622192794

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

1622190703

More Premier League

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

1622189451

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

1622187764

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

1622187449

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

1622123974

More Premier League

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

1622123221

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622112754

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

1622034597

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

1622041988

More Premier League

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

1622036474

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

1622035127

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

1622034855

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622024535

More Premier League

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

1622021871

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

1622014857

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

1621935612

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

1621938949

More Premier League

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

1621934775

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

1621929230

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

1621849310

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

1621849067

More Premier League

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

1621798101

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

1621794764

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

1621634440

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

1621602379

More Premier League

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

1621602153

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

1621586038

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

1621585739

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

1621583993

More Premier League

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

1621583307

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

1621582964

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

1621520748

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

1621512674

Binge or Bin

02:12

Evil 'could be the next big thing'

1631623340

02:00

On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama

1631541575

02:55

Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'

1631434443

01:59

The North Water is 'tantalising TV'

1631355056

More Binge or Bin

12:38

The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10

1631285471

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

1630312161

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

1630240471

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

1630145228

More Binge or Bin

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

1630075092

02:58

The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'

1629198141

02:40

What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'

1629127400

02:25

Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season

1629017921

More Binge or Bin

02:41

The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'

1628931523

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

1628854831

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

1628161829

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

1628004520

More Binge or Bin

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

1627918896

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

1627809307

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

1627718487

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

1627656143

More Binge or Bin

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

1626886778

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

1626791704

02:29

Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'

1626695600

02:17

This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'

1626595728

More Binge or Bin

02:09

Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'

1626528171

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

1625587859

More Binge or Bin

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

1625501851

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

1625386350

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

More Binge or Bin

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

More Binge or Bin

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

More Binge or Bin

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

More Binge or Bin

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

More Binge or Bin

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

More Binge or Bin

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

1620728851

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

1620650560

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

1620460654

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

1620555590

More Binge or Bin

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

1620394661

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

1627469267

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

1626863904

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

1626256432

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

1625653168

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

1620817444

Lifestyle

01:03

Silly billies: Rescuers rush to save goats stuck on rocks in Welsh town

1631868234

00:47

Bolivian female climbers have kickabout at altitude of nearly 6,000m

1631869015

01:44

Heartbroken parents to run marathons in memory of baby daughter

1631806048

02:34

Wildlife park ‘relieved’ as Vlad the tiger survives anaesthetic

1631777154

More Lifestyle

01:26

Campaigners urge UK government to overhaul exotic pet laws

1631787556

01:00

Harry and Meghan named in Time’s 100 most influential list

1631776193

00:39

Alligator swims up to Florida paddleboarder, who fends it off with paddle

1631742318

01:40

Should you wash your face or brush your teeth first?

1631739237

More Lifestyle

01:11

The difference between espresso and coffee

1631735322

00:40

Fertility doctor and clinic staff call patient to tell her she is expecting

1631725003

01:19

Teen goes to hospital with suspected appendicitis, comes home with a baby

1631725802

00:58

Tortoise tries to boss around puppies but gets teased by them instead

1631725782

More Lifestyle

00:59

Adorable black bears play with football they stole from children

1631725558

01:02

Signs you’re drinking too much water

1631723750

00:58

Foods to avoid before flying

1631721941

00:41

Heroic goat and rooster save chicken during dramatic hawk attack

1631714365

More Lifestyle

02:30

Adorable baby rhino chases zookeepers around to simulate life in the wild

1631704428

01:37

Man discovers underground tunnels underneath 500-year-old family home

1631702196

01:34

Apple unveils 'new look’ iPhone 13 and ‘refined’ Apple Watch Series 7

1631696992

00:37

Doll-fanatic couple spends thousands on ‘practise babies’

1631643841

More Lifestyle

00:09

Man dives head-first into lake that turns out to be as shallow as a puddle

1631630112

01:01

Apple Event: What to Expect at Apple's California Streaming event

1631628487

00:58

Airbnb offers Winnie the Pooh fans chance to stay at inspired treehouse

1631628306

00:30

Protective dog checks on kids at night

1631627208

More Lifestyle

00:24

Friendly humpback whale greets tourists in Canada

1631625485

01:01

What it looks like to 3D-print a home

1631619765

04:20

Parachutist has skydiving malfunction and lands in cornfield

1631617605

00:53

Pheasant thought to be extinct filmed wandering around Scottish garden

1631613183

More Lifestyle

01:23

Swedish construction workers' pre-shift workout routine caught on camera

1631612988

01:56

Majority of mums ready to share unfiltered reality of parenthood, survey finds

1631609536

00:49

Prince Harry says Covid has ‘flipped life upside down’

1631602739

00:44

Former Victoria’s Secret model speaks out against ‘exploitative’ brand

1631565836

More Lifestyle

03:57

Proximity speedflying: Man filmed paragliding inches above snow

1631554193

00:39

Crowd break cat's terrifying fall from stadium upper deck with American flag

1631466437

00:42

‘It could take days’ to capture five zebras running around Maryland

1631452961

00:59

Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic

1631285662

More Lifestyle

01:21

'You bloody fool': Duck imitates human speech

1631279792

00:43

Joyful Asian elephant rolls around mud bath on sunny day

1631260789

00:53

Tusked elephant shows its strength by pulling down entire tree

1631259932

00:53

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use different surname for school return

1631209441

More Lifestyle

00:30

McDonald's to launch new vegan McPlant burger made from Beyond Meat

1631202990

00:44

North West mocks Kim Kardashian for way she speaks on Instagram stories

1631201968

01:03

Jeff Bezos reportedly funds anti-aging tech to increase life by 50 years

1631201558

01:58

Scuba-diving couple get married surrounded by sharks in underwater tropical tank

1631189527

More Lifestyle

00:58

Woman spends £4,000 a year on ‘fashionista’ rescue pigeons

1631183615

01:02

60% of people feel it costs too much to be healthy

1631193467

00:59

TikTok surpasses YouTube’s average watch time in the US

1631190815

00:29

Dog owner pranks sleeping pup with rubber ducks

1631180952

More Lifestyle

00:49

Goal poaching pooch scores ‘header’ in Chile

1631127940

00:25

‘French Spider-Man’ climbs Paris tower to protest against Covid health pass

1631109799

00:57

Mum covers house in Christmas decorations three months early

1631103531

01:14

Man performs incredible array of basketball trick shots

1631051520

More Lifestyle

01:01

Double amputee training for Ironman triathlon ‘loves proving people wrong’

1631050001

01:00

Simple stretches that can relieve back pain

1631045065

01:30

Amazon reportedly set to release line of TVs in the US this year

1631031069

01:14

Five tips for reducing or limiting your caffeine consumption

1631022805

More Lifestyle

00:21

‘Thank you, have a nice day’: Polite delivery robot thanks man for helping it out of ditch

1631018755

00:41

French bulldog gets pampered with full spa treatment

1631017474

01:58

Man surprises girlfriend with wedding proposal at Gatwick Airport

1631018307

00:46

'Endless' gaggle of geese cross road and block traffic

1631014115

More Lifestyle

02:00

'Viking warriors’ fight in reenactment of historical battle at UK bronze age site

1631009820

01:42

Avocados may have surprising impact on women's belly fat

1631007914

01:29

Girls experience 'devastating' drop in happiness, research finds

1631002817

00:41

Baby rhino calf explores enclosure for first time at zoo

1630944975

More Lifestyle

00:15

Chihuahua chases baby deer around back yard

1630935955

00:24

Family find bird trapped in wall after investigating strange sounds

1630934250

00:23

Blue meteor streaks over Jersey skies

1630925186

03:00

Man slacklines across a ridge in Utah in breathtaking footage

1630926708

More Lifestyle

00:25

Woman screamed so loud at spider that five police officers turned up at house

1630857598

00:51

Prince Charles aide steps down amid probe into Saudi tycoon honours claims

1630853196

02:29

Slice of fun: World Custard Pie Championship returns to English town

1630839529

01:00

Pilot sets spectacular world record by flying plane through tunnel in daring stunt

1630787933

More Lifestyle

01:38

High heels sprint race for both men and women takes place in Russia

1630829376

03:11

29-year-old bat living dream life after fleeing research lab

1630700914

00:39

Bird perfectly mimics crying baby

1630683000

00:54

Elephant herd close to ending mysterious 18-month journey

1630680462

More Lifestyle

01:25

Gorilla turns 55 years old at zoo to become third-oldest in the world

1630664614

01:43

‘Smart shirt’ that can monitor your heart rate developed by researchers

1630605523

00:51

Toddler gags every time he looks at newborn brother

1630599775

01:26

Violent video games continue to be the norm, study finds

1630598574

More Lifestyle

00:54

Buffalo herd flings lion into the air as they rescue bull from pride attack

1630594670

01:08

Pulsating parasite removed from stray cat’s neck by ‘hero’ vets

1630592310

01:58

Nasa recruiting applicants for year-long simulated Mars mission

1630592342

00:27

James Dyson says he doesn’t expect his products to have ‘low end’ prices in future

1630588801

More Lifestyle

00:26

James Dyson pulls handful of hair out of pocket for product demonstration

1630587712

01:30

Streamers boycott Twitch over 'lack of action’ against ‘hate raids’

1630589268

01:06

Kitten with spinal cord defect gets wheelchair built from toy car

1630588679

01:00

Justin Bieber launches fundraiser for Haiti earthquake victims

1630587261

More Lifestyle

00:27

Family of ducks ushered out of university library after waddling in

1630575884

01:33

Baby gorilla ‘opens’ presents on first birthday at San Diego Zoo

1630564158

01:06

Jennifer Hudson shares five beauty tips she swears by

1630529578

00:57

Barking mad: Couple launches taxi service exclusively for animals

1630508295

More Lifestyle

01:20

Royal fans visit Princess Diana statue to mark 24th anniversary of her death

1630503110

00:14

Danish school students give nervous new starters heartwarming ‘rockstar welcome’

1630498550

00:52

Daughter who hadn't seen her mother in 18 months dresses up as waitress to surprise her

1630485682

01:07

Pet dogs can predict their owner’s epileptic seizures, new research finds

1630443215

More Lifestyle

01:10

Dermatologists issue warning against ‘damaging’ TikTok skincare trends

1630432810

01:02

Ten-year-old girl beats adults to national strongwoman crown

1630431947

03:17

Bill Gates shares four tips on how to be successful

1630429788

00:21

Say cheese: Horse flashes toothy smile for 9-year-old girl

1630425189

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

1619091941

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

1618828888

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

1618829852

00:58

Stargazing Experience

1618829858

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

1618829884