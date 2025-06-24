Watch Eden Blackman’s final Celebs Go Dating appearance after star’s death announced

Watch the final moment that Celebs Go Dating relationship expert Eden Blackman appeared on the Channel 4 show, following the news of the star’s death aged 57.

Announcing the news on the dating coach’s Instagram page on Tuesday (24 June), his family said he died over the weekend following a “long illness”.

In his final appearance on the hit dating series in 2018, Blackman smiled as he enjoyed a fireworks display with his fellow hosts as well as celebrities in Cape Verde.

Tributes have flooded in for the star, with his Celebs Go Dating successor Paul C Brunson saying, “may he rest in paradise”, and co-star Tom Read Wilson describing his “kindness and generosity of spirit”.