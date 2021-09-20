The 2021 Emmys took place on Sunday, with attendees joining from Los Angeles and London as the ceremony returned to an in-person format.

During the ceremony, The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit and Ted Lasso won the evening’s top awards with Mare of Easttown also scoring several high-profile wins, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Kate Winslet.

Other highlights from the night include Rita Wilson’s tribute to rapper Biz Markie and Brett Goldstein’s expletive-filled acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.