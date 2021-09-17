2D platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson releases for all systems

The hand-crafted 2D platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson has launched for PC and consoles, with developer Studio Thunderhorse also unveiling a new trailer for the game.

Flynn: Son of Crimson sees players take control of the main character on an island under attack by an evil force that must be defeated.

Teaming up with Dex the Guardian Spirit of the Land, it is Flynn’s task to prevent the evil from taking over the land.

The game is available across PC and consoles, as well as being included as part of Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.