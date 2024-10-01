Gemma Collins nearly died after getting stung by wasp on Italian holiday

Gemma Collins has revealed she nearly died after getting stung by a wasp while on holiday in Italy.

The 43-year-old had to be rushed to hospital in a water ambulance after she was stung by a wasp in her cappuccino and her tongue swelled up.

The former TOWIE star shared a video from her holiday on Tuesday (1 October) as she thanked her partner Rami Hawash and staff at the hotel for acting so quickly to help her.

She captioned the post: ““I NEARLY DIED …..My tongue swelled so quick thank god @rami_hawash_ acted so quick and the hotel and a HUGE THANK YOU TO THE HOSPITAL IN VENICE AND ALL INVOLVED.”