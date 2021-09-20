Viewers confused by Gillian Anderson’s American accent at Emmys 2021

American actress Gillian Anderson has left Emmy viewers “thrown” by using her own accent when accepting an award at the ceremony in LA.

Anderson has spent the last few years living in London and playing a number of British characters on the silver screen – most notably Margaret Thatcher in The Crown for which she picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series award last night.

In her speech, the Chicago-born actress dedicated her award to her agent of 20 years Connie Freiberg who she said believed in her before Anderson herself even knew she had “talent”.