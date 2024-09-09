Richard Hammond has said The Grand Tour finale with Jeremy Clarkson and James May ends their partnership “on our own terms”.

The trio, who have worked together for 23 years, are bidding farewell after the final episode of their Amazon Prime show, which is set to air on Friday 13 September.

Hammond appeared on ITV’s This Morning to promote the last special, titled One for the Road, and became emotional as he reflected on the end of the journey.

“We always wanted to land it on our own terms. We started together on Top Gear together 23 years ago and it went berserk,” he said.

“We didn’t know it was going to do that... and we wanted to make sure when we finally landed our partnership together that it was on our own terms.”