Halle Berry broke two of her ribs on the first day of filming the upcoming MMA movie Bruised.

The flick, being released to Netflix in November, is the Oscar winner’s directing debut, and she will play Jackie Justice who is a disgraced MMA fighter finding redemption in the ring.

Despite the injury, the Hollywood star chose to work through the pain and didn’t hold up production.

The ‘Monsters Ball’ star admitted to Entertainment Weekly: “When you break something, it calcifies and it’s stronger. You don’t usually break the same bones twice,”