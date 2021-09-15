Radio host Howard Stern has condemned opponents of the Covid vaccine, calling them “nutjobs” who are crushing his "freedom to live”.

"When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?" he told listeners on his SiriusXM show. "As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine.”

The US is grappling with vaccine hesitancy as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus.