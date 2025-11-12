Ian McKellen admits he struggles to perform Shakespeare roles

Speaking at the launch of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new digital learning app on Wednesday (12 November), Sir Ian McKellen confessed that he still grapples with the complexities of Shakespeare’s language, even after more than 60 years on stage.

The RSC’s innovative platform aims to revolutionise how Shakespeare is taught in UK secondary schools, blending interactive tools with expert guidance to bring the Bard’s works to life for a new generation.

McKellen praised the digital curriculum for making Shakespeare’s words more accessible and inspiring for students.