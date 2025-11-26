Tom Read Wilson shocks I’m A Celebrity campmates with ‘real voice’

I’m A Celebrity’s Tom Read Wilson shocked his fellow campmates by revealing his “real voice”.

The Celebs Go Dating receptionist, who is known for his high-pitched received pronunciation accent, was discussing his dating life on Monday’s (24 November) episode of the show when he dropped into a lower register.

Pretending to hit on Kelly Brook after she asked him what his type is, he replied in a husky voice: “You fit the bill,” delighting his campmates.

Later, speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he kept up the persona as he said: “You know what, that Tom character with all the fancy language, it is so exhausting.”