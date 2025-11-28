Jack Osbourne shocks I’m a Celeb campmates with wild grandfather story

Jack Osbourne told his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates that his late grandfather, Don Arden, “pulled guns on people."

The TV personality, 40, opened up on the behaviour of Arden, who is the father of his mother, Sharon Osbourne, during his time as a music manager.

As Kelly Osbourne quizzed him on his family, Jack explained how Arden used to dangle bands out the window unless they signed to him, and that he fell out with his mother after she began managing his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died earlier this year.