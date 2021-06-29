Jamie Lynn Spears has publicly expressed support for her sister Britney Spears for the first time since the musician’s explosive courtroom testimony about her conservatorship.

“I’m so proud of her for using her voice,” Jamie Lynn says in an Instagram video. "Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

At a court hearing last week, Britney denounced the conservatorship that has ruled her life and finances since 2008.