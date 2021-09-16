Logan Paul has been branded one of "the very worst people in the whole world" by Jimmy Kimmel, who referenced the YouTuber and boxer on his talk show. Commenting on Donald Trump commentating a boxing match on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Kimmel said: "Trump has reportedly been bragging that he's going to make an obscene amount of money from this gig ... Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the whole world."

Paul later responded on his podcast, calling Kimmel a “f**king a**hole".