Joanna Lumley leaves Billie Piper in stitches with dramatic reading of her hit song

Joanna Lumley left Billie Piper laughing as she dramatically read out her 1998 hit song "Because We Want To."

The pair spoke to BBC Radio 2 ahead of the release of Wednesday season two.

"Nice bit of rhyming there," the actor quipped in between lyrics, before her co-star joked: "Why'd you always say what's on your mind? Imagine saying that now."

Lumley and Piper are among many new stars joining the cast of Netflix's supernatural mystery comedy for its second series.

Wednesday season two part one will be released on 6 August, with part two following on 3 September.