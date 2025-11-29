Katherine Ryan shares how becoming a new mother will shape her family’s Christmas

Katherine Ryan shared what Christmas with her new baby will look like as she appeared at the premiere for her new film Tinsel Town just six weeks after giving birth.

The actor and comedian gave birth to her fourth child, Holland Julitte, in October.

“The oldest is 16, and the youngest will be six weeks tomorrow. So, we really have to spread ourselves thin if we want to please everyone,” she told The Independent on Thursday (27 November).

“I really just exhaust everyone all Christmas - and that's the tradition,” she said.

“We do a fancy Christmas lunch at a hotel in London. We go to Royal Albert Hall to see the carols. I go to Christmas trains, I go to Grottos.”