Kim Kardashian's neighbour files a legal bid to stop her from making changes to her Californian home.

The star’s neighbour filed a restraining order to prevent the Kardashian from building an underground vault at her Hidden Hills, California, home.

Kim`s neighbour, Sarah Key, filed the order against the Hidden Hills Community Association to block Kim from building an underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached wellness centre, and a detached guardhouse, according to the legal documents obtained by People Magazine.

The filing claims the plans "can and will cause irreparable harm" and the "two development projects may cause loss of a life.”