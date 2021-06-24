The first trailer for the new Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from royal duties has dropped.

In the clip, Harry tells Meghan: “I see you literally being hounded to death and I’m helpless to stop it.”

Meghan says: “I am the person who is strong and gets things right.”

The trailer also features the couple’s controversial March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The movie by Lifetime Canada is called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace and stars Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as the Harry and Meghan.