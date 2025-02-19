Lily Allen recalls ‘painful lesson learnt’ after David Harbour marriage split reports

Singer Lily Allen has opened up about a “painful lesson learnt” during her recent stint at a treatment facility, amid reports she has separated from her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour.

The 39-year-old said she believes for everything bad that happens, something good comes from it, which a person can learn from.

The Smile singer returned to her Miss Me? podcast, which she co-hosts with friend Miquita Oliver, on Monday (17 February).

She said: “You have to confront and accept the pain and love the pain. It’s ok for things to be painful.”