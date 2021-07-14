Loki fans have been left stunned by a surprise announcement during the credits of the last episode of the series on Wednesday (14 July).

The sixth episode revealed not only the puppet master behind the Time Variance Authority that had been hinted at for several weeks – but that the hit show would be returning for a second season.

A last-minute drop in during the credits left viewers stunned, as a stamp on Loki’s TVA file read he “will return in season 2”.