Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent heaps praise on the Netflix romantic comedy series Love, singling out lead actress Gillian Jacob for doing ‘some of her best work’.

The show follows the love story of a ‘dweeby’ man and a ‘hot girl’. It deals not only with the couple’s romance and their issues with intimacy and commitment, but also delves into darker topics such as addiction.

Annabel describes the show as ‘riotously funny’ and ‘really genuinely touching at points’.