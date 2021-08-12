Love Island hunk Matthew MacNabb has been dumped from the ITV2 reality show after Priya Gopaldas chose to couple up with Brett Staniland, making Matthew the only single boy in the villa.

The 26-year old strategic marketing consultant is the latest to be ousted from the villa after medical school student Priya decided to couple up with PhD student Brett Staniland.

Matthew and Priya had shared a kiss in the villa but the medical student later chose to recouple with Brett admitting “Matt is such a great guy… I hope I haven’t made a mistake.”