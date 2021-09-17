Marilyn Manson accuser's rape lawsuit dismissed by California judge

A lawsuit accusing Marilyn Manson of rape in 2011 has been dismissed by a California judge, according to documents filed on Tuesday. The case, concerning a woman known as 'Jane Doe', was rejected by the judge under the 'statute of limitations', which relates to the two-year period for when an accusation can be filed. Doe said she had repressed memories of the alleged assault until reading a new article in February, but the judge ruled it did not meet California's 'delayed discovery' rule. Doe now has 20 days to amend the complaint. Manson denies all allegations against him.