Martin Kemp opens up about his wife’s struggle with endometriosis

Martin Kemp opened up about his wife’s struggle with endometriosis during Sunday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity.

The musician and actor spoke candidly about how his wife, singer Shirlie Holliman, struggled to get pregnant due to the condition.

“Shirlie was trying to get pregnant for about a couple of years before we got married. It wasn't happening because she had endometriosis, so everything was blocked up.”

Endometriosis affects around 176 million people of reproductive age worldwide and occurs when tissue similar to that which grows inside the uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus.