Masked Singer winner shares sweet moment young son found out he was Piranha

McFly’s Danny Jones has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the sweet moment his young son found out he had won The Masked Singer.

The musician battled his way through the competition before taking the crown last night (17 February), and was unveiled as ‘Piranha’ on the ITV singing show.

Six-year-old Cooper appeared elated upon realising his dad was on the TV, running over to hug Jones with delight.

“It’s daddy! It’s daddy!”, the youngster beamed.

The 37-year-old appeared in the final alongside Bigfoot (Alex Brooker), and Cricket (Lemar).