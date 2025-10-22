Michael J Fox on trying to stay 'positive' after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael J Fox says it's a "tremendous privilege" to support the Parkinson's community, admitting he started his charity foundation to turn his diagnosis "into something positive".

Raising awareness of the disease on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (21 October), the actor said: "People that had Parkinson's were stigmatised, so to represent them, I'm so humbled by it. But it's not about me"

The Back to the Future star was diagnosed in 1991 at the age of 29, launching the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research 9 years later. Since then, the organisation has raised over $2.5 billion for Parkinson's research.