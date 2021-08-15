WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent criticises the second season of Modern Love for ‘losing its spark’.

The Prime Video series is based on a New York Times column of same name that tells love stories and explores different facets of love. Each episode takes on a different story in various global locations.

Annabel opines that the decision to move the show away from its original home in New York City for the second season is ‘detrimental’.