Welcome back to Music Box – Out of the Box. We have a special one this week from Brighton-based singer-songwriter Bess Atwell, who just announced her new album, Already Always, will be released via Lucy Rose’s record label in September. Atwell has a unique voice and talent for beautiful phrasing – we’ve been obsessed since the release of her album’s first single, “Co-Op”. She performed a stripped-down version of “Co-Op” for Music Box, as well as songs “Time Comes in Roses” and “All You Can Do”. Enjoy!