Another Wednesday, another Music Box session. This week we have the wonderful Benjamin Francis Leftwich, whose new album To Carry a Whale is released on Friday 18 June.

This is the first album Leftwich recorded completely sober, following a month in rehab at the beginning of the year. “It’s an observation on what it’s like to be a sober alcoholic a couple of years in,” he explains. “A whale is heavy to carry. It’s gonna hurt you to carry it. But it’s also beautiful, and it’s a miracle to be able to carry all that at all.”