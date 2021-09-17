Nicki Minaj's Covid vaccine claim rubbished by Trinidad health minister

Nicki Minaj's allegation that the coronavirus vaccine can cause impotency has been branded "false" by Trinidad and Tobago's health minister. Minaj, who is from the Caribbean island, sparked controversy online when she said a friend of her cousin received the jab and "became impotent" with swollen testicles.

On Wednesday, Terrence Deyalsingh said: "One of the reasons why we could not respond [on Tuesday] in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time [on Tuesday] running down this false claim."