Nicole Kidman opened up about the media scrutiny she and Tom Cruise received when they were married in the 1990s.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the 54-year-old said she has been able to remain open to love despite the challenges of being a celebrity.

“I was young. I think I offered it up?” she said. “Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way.”

The two actors were married from 1990 to 2001 and had two children together.