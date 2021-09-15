Legendary comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald has died aged 61 after privately battling cancer for nine years.

One of the most popular members of the long-running comedy show, Macdonald anchored the Weekend Update segment for three seasons between 1993 and 1998.

Tributes from fans, celebrities and fellow comedians have been pouring in following his death, with SNL sharing a statement on the news.

“There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm – from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny.”