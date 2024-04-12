Watch: Shrek 2 recreates OJ Simpson car chase in resurfaced footage

Shrek 2's nod to the OJ Simpson car chase has resurfaced following the news of the former American football star's death aged 76.

Ninety-five million Americans watched as the former American football running back’s white Ford Bronco, driven by his friend Al Cowlings with Simpson in the back with a handgun, led police on a 90-minute-long pursuit on 17 June 1994 after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered.

He was acquitted in a trial the following year.

The chase was recreated in the 2004 Dreamworks film, in which a "dispatcher" says "We’ve got a white bronco heading east into the forest" referring to the horse Donkey turns into.