Olivia Colman was emotional as she dedicated her Emmy award to her late father on Sunday night.

The actor took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, winning over fellow nominees Emma Corrin, Elisabeth Moss, Uzo Aduba, Jurnee Smollett, and Mj Rodriguez for the award.

Paying tribute to her father, who died during the coronavirus pandemic, Colman said: “I’ll be quick as I’m very teary. I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my dad during Covid, he would have loved all of this.”