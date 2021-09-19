Olivia Rodrigo's has achieved many early milestones - with a No. 1 debut album at just 18 - but it wasn't until this weekend that she played her first real concert.

Her 20-minute gig at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio showcased five songs from her Number One album Sour, closing with an intimate piano performance of the star’s breakthrough single, Drivers License.

“This is a really special day for me,” the teen told the crowd from the fest’s daytime stage on Saturday. “I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this. Thank you so much.”