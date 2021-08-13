Paris Hilton is "so happy" Britney Spears' father is stepping down as her conservator and hopes it will help her pop star pal "on her way to finally being free".

After a long-running legal battle, Jamie Spears, the father of the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer, will reportedly step down as her conservator.

One of those celebrating the news is Britney’s long-term friend Paris Hilton.

“I’m so happy to hear this news,” Paris wrote.

“It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love!”