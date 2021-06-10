WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent heaps praise on comedy series Pen15, describing it as “one of those rare shows that has me literally laughing out loud every single episode”.

The show follows the trials and tribulations of two 13-year-old girls growing up in the US. However, the girls are played by actresses in their 30s.

Annabel lauds this “emotional and cathartic watch” and enjoys not knowing if she is “crying from laughter or sadness”.