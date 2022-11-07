‘Better late than never’: Peter Kay reveals the cities on his first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his much-anticipated return to stand-up comedy with his first new tour in 12 years.

The comeback will see the comedian perform at arenas in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.

This promotional video for the tour shows the 49-year-old carrying a rug into his house as he is asked by a “fan” when he’s going to get back on the road.

In acknowledgement of the cost-of-living crisis, tickets will be sold at the same price as his 2010 tour, and go on sale on Saturday, 12 November.

Sign up for our newsletters.